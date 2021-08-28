Scottish Greens back power-sharing deal with SNP

Historic vote

History makers: Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater

Scottish Greens have supported the agreement with the SNP that will see the party enter government in the UK for the first time.

Of those who joined a two-hour extraordinary general meeting 83% were in favour of the power-sharing deal.

It will see party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater appointed junior ministers with the Greens required to support the Scottish government in confidence votes and annual budgets.

Agreed policy areas include tackling the climate emergency, Scottish independence and rent controls.

However, among those issues outside the agreement are aviation policy, green ports, direct financial support to businesses involved in the aerospace, defence and security sectors, field sports and the economic principles related to concepts of sustainable growth and inclusive growth.

Green MSP Ross Greer said the list of subjects could be changed if further agreements or disagreements emerge.

The Scottish Conservatives branded the deal as creating a “coalition of chaos” focused on independence, while Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “This coalition of cuts is formalising a long-standing agreement where Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP hammer our public services and the Greens nod along.

“This deal is all about the parties’ constitutional obsession and nothing to do with the climate emergency we should be focused on.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The Greens have gone into government in exchange for thin gruel. The SNP have hardly budged.

“Our planet is on the brink of being irreparably damaged. This is no moment for distraction. People will be scratching their heads about why they want to completely consume the precious little time left by returning to the divisive constitutional arguments of the past.”