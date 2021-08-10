Sarn acquired by razorblue in plan for Scottish growth

IT deal

Graeme Scott: ‘perfect blend’

A Stirling IT firm has been acquired by a Yorkshire-based company which is now seeking larger offices to accommodate expansion plans.

Connectivity and business software provider razorblue, based near Catterick, acquired Sarn Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Sarn has 15 staff and a turnover of £1.5m. Graeme Scott, managing director, said: “This acquisition is set to be a perfect blend of technical synergies, fitting with our aspirations.

“There will now be a more extensive range of services available to our valued customers, as well as career progression opportunities for the technical team.”

The deal comes after razorblue, which employs 120 staff across offices in Billingham, Catterick, Leeds, London, Manchester and Newcastle, has enjoyed its most successful financial year to date, achieving a 32% increase in turnover in 2020/21.

Turnover has risen by 128% over the last four years, and it expects to hit £20 million by 2023.

Dan Kitchen, chief executive of razorblue, said: “We’re excited to have expanded our business further into Scotland.

“While our roots are in the North of England, our client base is located throughout the UK.

“It makes sense to acquire a business that is already doing what we do, but in a different location.

“Our shared experience of 30 years and alignment of values will ensure this is a seamless transition with minimal disruption to ongoing commitments and service levels.”

He added Sarn clients will benefit from other products and services in razorblue’s portfolio, such as cloud and telecoms solutions.