Salmond to be elected leader of Alba Party

| August 16, 2021
Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond: new leader

Alex Salmond will be elected leader of the Alba Party at its inaugural conference next month. 

Former SNP leader and First Minister Mr Salmond was the only candidate to receive the required nomination for the post. 

Alba General Secretary Chris McEleny said Mr Salmond was “the only person that’s ever been able to face down a UK Government to make them accept Scotland’s independence demands and deliver an independence referendum.

“Alba could not be led by someone better.” 

The party conference, which was sold out within 48 hours of being announced, will take place on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 September in Greenock Town Hall.

A party spokesperson said that as Alba’s conference will show that it has the “people, policies and plan” to take the case for Scotland’s independence forward. 

