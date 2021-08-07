Sainsbury’s ends GB News adverts in Farage row

Campaign dropped

By a Daily Business reporter |

Nigel Farage: made comments about RNLI (pic: Terry Murden)

Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has terminated its advertising with Andrew Neil’s GB News channel after it was criticised for running a campaign during Brexit champion Nigel Farage’s show.

The company said its advertising with the channel had finished and that it had “no further adverts scheduled with GB News”.

It followed attacks from campaign group LedByDonkeys and StopFundingHate which has already clashed with the new channel.

Mr Farage was criticised for comparing the RNLI to a “taxi service for illegal trafficking gangs”.

The charity said it would continue to respond to calls from the coast guard and rescue anyone in trouble at sea.

Mr Farage’s comments prompted campaigners to descend on Sainsbury’s headquarters asking it to justify “why it pays Nigel Farage’s salary by advertising on his TV show”.

Dozens also claimed to have sent letters to the supermarket urging it to boycott the channel.