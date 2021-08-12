Ryan to head new capital office for XBuro

Engineering consultancy

Scottish mechanical and electrical engineering consultant XBuro UK has hired Niall Ryan to lead a new office in Edinburgh.

Mr Ryan, pictured, has joined the company as a director after more than a decade as operations director with WGM Consulting Engineers.

Glasgow-based XBuro’s clients include the Western General Hospital, Broadway Park and Tayside Elective Centre. Most recently, the company began working with Ambassador Group on master planning Ocean Terminal in Leith.

In December last year, the company announced a significant expansion with the launch of a new London office, which opened doors into significant technical due diligence projects across the south of England and Wales.

Director Michael Gribben who founded XBuro UK alongside Thomas Brady in 2018, said: “The growth has been incredible. We’re winning more retainer clients, and bigger projects. London in particular has grown far more quickly than we ever expected.

“With the amount of projects we were winning in Edinburgh and the east, solidifying our foothold with an office and by growing our team was the logical next step.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Niall on board. His significant expertise in education and healthcare, and experience with new office disciplines such as Passivhaus design will be invaluable. ”

Niall has already begun to build a team in Edinburgh, ​​with Joanna Moran, a mechanical engineer previously with WGM Consulting Engineers, Blyth & Blyth Consulting and James Black Associates adding her Passivhaus design experience to further bolster the team’s sustainability offering.

As well as significant growth in England and Edinburgh, the company has secured a number of client wins from its Glasgow HQ, including a major project to support the installation of surgical robots for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.