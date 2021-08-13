Ross calls for Sturgeon to back oil and gas sector

Letter to FM

Douglas Ross: oil industry needs support (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has written to Nicola Sturgeon urging her to support Scottish jobs in the oil and gas industry rather than “provoking a grievance with the UK government”.

Recalling the SNP slogan, ‘It’s Scotland’s Oil’, he said the undeveloped Cambo field in the North Sea would help to protect the 100,000 jobs connected to the sector and potentially create even more.

He said the SNP’s new position was “motivated primarily by the constitution, not the climate” after Ms Sturgeon wrote to the UK Government asking that they ‘reassess’ future oil and gas projects.

Mr Ross added that opposing new oil and gas industry projects was a political move by the SNP, aimed at “sealing a nationalist deal with the Greens and provoking a grievance with the UK Government.”

He also challenged the SNP leader to explain how it would help the environment and consumers for Scotland to be forced into importing more energy from abroad at higher prices.

“The SNP used to shout from the rooftops that ‘it’s Scotland’s oil’ – now they wish it was gone.

“More than 100,000 jobs depend on Scotland’s oil and gas industry. A speedy but sensible transition to net zero is essential to protect those jobs, our communities and the wider economy.

“Where are working class families supposed to find the cash to pay the higher energy bills that would emerge from abandoning the North Sea sector?

“The oil and gas industry has more detailed plans for reaching net zero than the SNP Government, which has missed its climate change targets three years running. As usual, there is a vast gap between the SNP’s words and actions.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s letter is motivated primarily by the constitution, not the climate. This change of heart is about sealing a nationalist deal with the Greens and provoking a grievance with the UK Government in the run up to COP26.

“Instead of playing childish political games to further their nationalist interests, the SNP should focus on tackling the Covid economic crisis.”