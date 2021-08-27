Ronaldo in €20m return to Manchester United

Transfer sensation

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Manchester-bound: Cristiano Ronaldo (pic: SNS Group)

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sensational return to Manchester United after snubbing rival club Manchester City.

The Portuguese international abruptly left Italian club Juventus and was on his way to the UK this evening to re-sign at Old Trafford in an eye-watering £480,000 a week deal.

The news sent shares of Manchester United, which is publicly traded in the United States, surging 8%.

United informed supporters via social media and their official website that a deal had been agreed and Ronaldo would be returning to the club ahead of transfer deadline day. He will have a medical in Lisbon.

Reports said United will pay the Turin club the €20 million fee they wanted from City who are understood to have been reluctant to pay a fee for a player who will turn 37 in February.

At just before 5pm this evening United issued a statement saying: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

“In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

According the Manchester Evening News, United offered Ronaldo a contract on Friday morning following a late intervention from former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who spoke to Ronaldo about the plans regarding his future.

United then publicly signalled their interest in the Old Trafford legend when Solskjaer, at his Friday press conference, made it clear that he would welcome the five-time Ballon d’Or winner back to the club.

He said: “Ronaldo is a legend of the club, and the greatest player of all time, if you ask me. I didn’t think he’d leave Juventus. We’ve always had a good communication and I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him.”

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford before moving to Real Madrid for a world record £80m in 2009.