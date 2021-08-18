Roman boosts family law team at Aberdein Considine

Legal

Emma Roman: based in Edinburgh

Aberdein Considine has moved to boost its family law team with the appointment of a senior solicitor and notary public in Edinburgh.

Emma Roman joins the firm as one of a number of recent appointments, as the firm, which has 19 offices across Scotland, continues its focus on the growth and expansion of its legal teams throughout the country.

Having gained an LLB from the University of Aberdeen in 2015, Ms Roman achieved her Diploma in Professional Legal Practice at the University of Edinburgh Law School in 2016.

She completed her traineeship in 2018 having developed her knowledge across range of disciplines, with a particular focus on civil litigation. Since qualifying, she has specialised in all aspects of family law.

Ms Roman has considerable experience advising clients in non-contentious cases, as well as appearing in court where necessary.

She will be based in Aberdein Considine’s flagship Edinburgh office in Multrees Walk, but will also be working with clients out of the firm’s Perth office.

Leonie Burke, a partner in the family law team in Edinburgh said: “I’m incredibly pleased Emma has joined us. She is a talented and motivated lawyer with great experience behind her.

“The addition of Emma to the team will be invaluable in enabling us to meet ever growing client demand for family law services out of Edinburgh, Perth and the surrounding areas.

“Ensuring our clients get the best possible service from us is always our top priority and investment into new talent with appointments such as Emma’s is crucial to maintaining that.”

Ms Roman added: “Aberdein Considine has a great reputation and I’m excited to be joining such a well-respected family law team.”