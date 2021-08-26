Ravenscraig site drawing ‘significant’ interest

Former steelworks site

Des Murray, chief executive of North Lanarkshire Council with Kate Forbes, Finance and Economy Secretary, and Nick Davies, director of Ravenscraig

A £4.5 million development, SevenFourEight Ravenscraig, is attracting “significant commercial enquiries”, according to those behind Scotland’s largest regeneration project.

Wilson Bowden, Tata Steel and Scottish Enterprise are among those reshaping the site of the former steelworks at Motherwell, with additional support from the Scottish Government and North Lanarkshire Council.

VHE Construction is carrying out the civil engineering aspect of the project with GTC delivering utilities.

Visiting the site, Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: ” The past two years have seen considerable challenges.

“The Ravenscraig site is one of great importance and it is fantastic to see it being transformed from the derelict land that it had become following the closure of the steelworks to this thriving new community”.

Ravenscraig has undergone major investment in the last decade, including the creation of 1,000 homes, the regional sports facility, a state-of-the-art college campus and a pub restaurant and hotel.

In October last year, funding approval was granted for the Ravenscraig Access Infrastructure project, which will see Ravenscraig connect north to the M8 and south to Motherwell and the M74.

Plans were also submitted by Russell Group to create hundreds of jobs at a £200m railhead logistics hub. The proposed development will serve as the company’s UK headquarters, with the facility set to include a training academy which also functions as a test bed for innovation in the transport industry.