Rangers say SPFL rule book backs club’s Cinch snub

Sponsorship row

By a Daily Business reporter |

Cinch is paying a record sum for title sponsorship

Rangers are standing firm in their dispute over the new league sponsor Cinch as the row has prompted the intervention of SPFL chairman Murdoch Maclennan.

The online car dealer has agreed the biggest ever sponsorship of all four divisions of the SPFL, worth £8million over five years.

But the Scottish champions argue that the SPFL rule book backs their decision not to display Cinch’s logo on team shirts or around the stadium at its opening day fixture against Livingston at the weekend. There was no award for “Cinch man of the match” as at all other matches.

Chairman Douglas Park owns a car dealership and the club is pointing to Rule I7 in the SPFL rulebook which states clubs are not obliged to comply with this rule if to do so would result in that club being in breach of a contractual obligation entered into prior to the commercial contract concerned.

Rangers say they have various long-standing sponsorship deals in place which would be at risk should they display the Cinch logo.

Murdoch MacLennan: letter (pic: SNS Group)

Mr MacLennan has written to the 41 other SPFL clubs to express his disappointment at Rangers’ position.

He said: “You will all be aware that earlier this summer, the SPFL signed a title sponsorship contract with Cinch.

“This contract is, by value, the biggest single sponsorship deal in the 131-year history of the league.

“In the context of what is, by any measure, a challenging economic environment, our chief executive [Neil Doncaster] and his commercial team deserve huge credit for delivering this deal.

“It is therefore very disappointing that one of our clubs has not felt able to deliver inventory to cinch.

“Your board will be discussing this situation later this week. I will of course be in touch thereafter to give you a further update.”

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson – who also sits on the SPFL board – recently accused the league of lacking leadership, underselling the TV rights and not having any sort of plan for how to help improve the country’s best young players.