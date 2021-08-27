Main Menu

Europa League draw

Rangers face Lyon, Celtic to tackle Leverkusen

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter | August 27, 2021
Steven Gerrard

French test: Steven Gerrard (pic: SNS Group).

Rangers will take on Lyon in the Europa League group phase, while Celtic have been drawn alongside Bayer Leverkusen.

Along with the French side, Steven Gerrard’s men will line up in Group A against Sparta Prague and Brondby.

In Group G, Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic will also take on Real Betis, now managed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, and Ferencvaros.

The Hungarians will be running out at Celtic Park for the second year in a row having knocked the Hoops out of the Champions League qualifiers last season.

Leverkusen were sixth in last season’s Bundesliga, and will be hoping to benefit from some inside knowledge having signed full-back Jeremie Frimpong from Celtic at the turn of the year.

It’s the fourth season in a row that both Glasgow clubs have competed in the group stages of Europe’s second-tier competition, with Rangers having impressed in reaching the last 16 in the last two campaigns.

The first series of matches are scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, 16 September with the final round of fixtures due to take place on 9 December.

The final in May is due to be played in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

