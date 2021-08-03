Rangers’ Cinch snub could see sponsor walk away

£8m deal threat

Murdoch MacLennan has written to clubs

Scottish football chiefs are considering their next step in a growing row with Rangers amid fears that the league’s sponsor may tear up its £8 million sponsorship deal.

The Scottish Professional Football League signed up online car dealer Cinch on a five-year package that is the biggest title sponsorship it has agreed.

But the league champions refused to recognise Cinch during Saturday’s opening Premiership match against Livingston, with no mention of the sponsor on team shirts or around Ibrox stadium.

The club says it has long-standing sponsorship deals in place with other companies, while chairman Douglas Park owns a car dealership of his own.

Rangers believes the club is on safe legal ground because Rule 17 in the SPFL’s charter states clubs are not obliged to comply with this rule if to do so would result in that club being in breach of a contractual obligation entered into prior to the Commercial Contract concerned”.

There are also claims that the SPFL did not formally communicate to clubs before it reached its agreement with Cinch.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan has written to its member clubs to explain the situation and an update is expected before this weekend’s round of fixtures.