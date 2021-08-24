Rangers camp is rocked by positive Covid tests

Ahead of two crucial games...

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Concern: Steven Gerrard (pic: SNS Group).

Rangers’ preparations for a huge week of football have been hit by positive Covid tests in the Ibrox camp.

Steven Gerrard’s men take on Alashkert in Armenia on Thursday afternoon looking to secure passage into the group stages of the Europa League before hosting Celtic in the league on Sunday.

Rangers, who defeated Ross County in Dingwall at the weekend, confirmed the positive cases – understood to be at least two – although the identities of those affected, including any close contacts, have not been revealed.

“Rangers confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive Covid-19 tests,” said a club statement.

“Those identified as positive are now in self isolation along with ‘close contacts’.

“We have followed best practice in our procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Rangers has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football to ensure the health of our staff is protected at all times. We will continue to do so.”

The Light Blues take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their play-off.

The development is the last thing Gerrard wanted ahead of such significant fixtures and it remains to be seen how many of the squad, who travelled by bus to the Highlands, will have to self-isolate for 10 days.