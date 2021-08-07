Rangers again fail to display Cinch branding

Row rumbles on

Cinch has signed a five year sponsorship deal

Rangers players did not display Cinch branching on their kit for a second SPFL match as the stand-off with the league body and its title sponsor rumbles on.

The absence of branding on team shirts for the match at Tannadice follows an emergency board meeting of clubs to discuss the Scottish champions’ objections to the five-year agreement.

Online car dealer Cinch is paying £1.6 million a year in what is the biggest title sponsorship deal the SPFL has signed.

There was no branding on team shirts or around Ibrox for the opening day of the season last weekend.

Rangers chairman Douglas Park owns one of the largest second-hand dealerships in Scotland.

Rangers say their position is within the commercial branding rules of the SPFL and that they made known their objections to the Cinch deal weeks ago.

The SPFL was hoping to settle the row this week amid concern that Cinch will tear up the deal.