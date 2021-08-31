Ramsay to open Bread Street Kitchen in Edinburgh

New Restaurant

The Refinery, Gordon Ramsay and a Bread Kitchen in London

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants will open its first Bread Street Kitchen concept outside of London in St Andrew Square, Edinburgh.

The property was occupied by The Refinery which was among the first of an influx of restaurants in the new building on the south side of the square.

Bread Street Kitchen will occupy the 3,728 sq ft on the ground floor and a further 3,357 sq ft on the first floor.

Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen currently operates from four locations across London.

Andy Wenlock, CEO Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, said: “‘We have taken our time to look for the perfect location for our first Bread Street Kitchen & Bar outside of London and we are delighted with the site we have chosen in Edinburgh.

“Such a vibrant city with a cool food scene, it really feels like the perfect match for Bread Street Kitchen & Bar. All the team are looking forward to bringing this popular all day dining concept to our new neighbourhood guests later this year.”

The property is owned by a Luxembourg-based regulated investment fund managed by Ocorian Fund Management.

Savills advised the landlord whilst Graeme Wait advised Gordon Ramsay Restaurants.

Stuart Moncur, head of national retail at Savills, comments: “Bread Street Kitchen will be a superb new addition to the restaurant offer within Edinburgh city centre.

“The fact that Gordon Ramsay Restaurants has chosen Scotland, and specifically St Andrew Square, to open its first restaurant outside of London is testament to the strength of both this city and more specifically this location.”