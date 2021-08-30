Main Menu

Strong year

Profits rise at Scottish law firm Burness Paull

| August 30, 2021
Re-elected: Peter Lawson and Tamar Tammes

Scottish law firm Burness Paull has posted a 39% rise in profit before partner distributions to £33.3 million for the year to 31 July on a 19% rise in income to £72m.

The firm’s headcount rose marginally to 551, including 76 partners.

Chairman Peter Lawson and managing partner Tamar Tammes were re-elected to their roles in early 2021 and set out a new three year strategic plan to build on the firm’s strategy.

The firm’s results follow recent solid numbers from rival Scottish legal firms Brodies and Shepherd and Wedderburn.

