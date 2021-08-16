Post Office deal with DPD | Nunn starts at Lloyds | oil slips again

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

9am: Ultra shares rise on bid

Shares in Ultra Electronics have risen to £32.98 after an agreed bid from private equity-owned Cobham worth £2.57 billion or £35 a share.

The FTSE 100 index fell sharply at the open and is trading at 7,167.90, down 50.81 points (0.70%).

7am: Post Office deal with DPD

The Post Office has delivered a blow to Royal Mail, its historic partner, by partnering with French company DPD to offer click-and-collect services for online shoppers.

DPD is owned by La Poste and is Britain’s second largest van delivery company. From this month it will start delivering parcels directly to post offices for the public to pick up.

The deal comes eight months after the Post Office ended its exclusive parcel-handling relationship with Royal Mail.

It is the first time that the Post Office, which was part of Royal Mail until its stock market flotation in 2013, has had a formal agreement with an independent delivery firm.

7am: Nunn starts work at Lloyds

Charlie Nunn starts work today as group chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group.

William Chalmers has been interim CEO over the last three and a half months following the retirement of Antonio Horta-Osorio and will now focus on his role as chief financial officer.

Mr Nunn joins from HSBC which he joined in 2011 and has been global chief executive, wealth and personal banking since February 2018.

At Lloyds he will earn a basic salary of £ 1,125,000 and a fixed share award of £ 1,050,000 as well as a flexible benefit funding of 4% of basic salary.

Global markets

Shares in China edged higher, led by financial firms, after disappointing economic data lifted expectations of more policy support to bolster a shaky recovery. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.3%, while weakness in technology shares weighed on Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index, down 0.74%.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was 1.7% lower.

The FTSE 100 index is to open 43.21 points lower at 7,175.50 after closing up 25.48 points, or 0.4%, at 7,218.71 Friday.

Brent Crude oil was trading at $69.80 a barrel against $70.94 on Friday marking a three-day decline of 2.35%.