Plus X seeks Scottish sites for innovation hubs

Workspace

Plus X is a workspace concept

Innovation hub Plus X is seeking opportunities in Scotland as part of its planned roll-out of 1.25m sq ft of workspace across the UK.

Plus X last month appointed real estate provider Savills to advise on expanding its current portfolio of hubs to 25 over the next five years.

As well as longer term development opportunities, Plus X is looking for existing buildings to transform in the next 6-18 months.

Offering a range of workspaces within its hubs from co-working desks to studio offices and entire floors, Plus X also provides a variety of specialist equipment such as bio labs, product prototyping machinery and media suites that are tailored to the needs of local industry and its members.

Jon Gardiner, national head of office agency at Savills, said: “Plus X is one of the most exciting and forward thinking innovation hubs in the current market.”

David Cobban, head of Savills Glasgow office and business space agency director, added: “The Scottish market doesn’t currently have an offering of this nature and Plus X will therefore be a huge boost for the local areas targeted, which have a wealth of innovation and talent that would benefit from having access to the concept.

“We are very much looking forward to working with the Plus X team and would welcome any suitable opportunities in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh for consideration.”