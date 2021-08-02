Partner and manager for Anderson Strathern

Law

By a Daily Business reporter |

Jemma Richardson, left, and Edwina de Klee

Anderson Strathern has announced a partner promotion and a hire to its residential property team.

Jemma Richardson, deputy head of the firm’s residential property department, is appointed a partner, while Edwina de Klee joins as purchase & new business manager from London-headquartered Garrington Property Finders.

Ms Richardson joined Anderson Strathern from Simpson & Marwick at the beginning of 2020, expanding the firm’s client base since then as deputy head of residential property.

Ms de Klee joined the firm in June, having previously held roles at Grant Property as associate director for investment, as a manager at Douglas & Gordon, and as sales negotiator at Savills.

Sara Jalicy, partner and head of residential property, said: “The market has been remarkably buoyant throughout the pandemic, in part as many city dwellers make the move to country living.

“The team also recently secured its first public sector residential tender contract, so however the market develops through the second half of the year, we are set to remain incredibly busy.”