Oil price rises on Ida | business confidence lifts

Oil lifted by hurricane

Oil prices rose sharply as Hurricane Ida weakened and Opec+ looked set to go ahead with a planned output increase.

Brent Crude was up 0.7% at $73.18 a barrel in evening trading, having hit an intra-day high of $73.68, its highest since 2 August. Brent has rallied 40% this year.

Hurricane Ida has forced the closure of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, although the weakening of the storm led to hopes that production could resume more quickly than had been feared.

Equities

London was expected to open lower after Asia’s main markets were unsettled by weak purchasing managers’ data in China.

While the manufacturing sector is expanding, services contracted for the first time in more than 18 months.

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.32% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.69% lower.

However, in Japan the Nikkei 225 rose 1.15% while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.00%.

Confidence rises

Business confidence in Scotland rose six points during August to 34% as the full easing of lockdown restrictions in Scotland lifted overall confidence in the economy by 20 points to 43%.

The latest Business Barometer from Lloyds Bank / Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking showed a net balance of 20% of businesses in Scotland expect to increase staff levels over the next year, up seven points on last month.

Overall UK business confidence rose six points in August, reaching 36%, the highest level recorded since May 2018. When asked about their overall trading prospects businesses reported a six-point increase on July’s reading at 34% and firms’ confidence in the economy also increased six points to 39%.

All UK nations and regions had a positive confidence reading in August. The most confident regions were the North West (64%), North East (46%) and London (41%). All bar three areas reported a growth in confidence in August, with the East Midlands (down 10 points to 28%), West Midlands (down three points to 27%) and Yorkshire and Humber (down two points to 26%) reporting marginal falls.

Hann-Ju Ho, Senior Economist Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “Business confidence reaching its highest level in over four years tells a positive story about the country’s economic recovery. This confidence is driven by the continued success of the vaccine rollout, the removal of lockdown restrictions and adjustments to self-isolation rules.

“Staff shortages remain a challenge, but as the economy moves back towards pre-pandemic levels we can be optimistic that the momentum for business confidence and economic optimism can be sustained in the months ahead.”