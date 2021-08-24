Oil and gas veteran takes helm at Glencraft

Manufacturing

Donald MacKay: too good to turn down

Glencraft, the mattress maker that has supported visually impaired and other under-represented people with dignity through work for 178 years, has appointed oil and gas veteran Donald MacKay as managing director.

Mr MacKay, whose career saw him based in 10 countries, takes up the reins at the Aberdeen-based social enterprise from Graham McWilliam who held the position for six years. Mr McWilliam will be pursuing new business interests after a short break.

Mr MacKay’s career began at Schlumberger and he has held a number of senior positions including vice-president (Europe) at Odfjell Well Services, interim CEO at Morgenstern and CEO at Read Cased Hole.

He said: “Businesses and the community across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have always been tremendous supporters of Glencraft and I look forward to strengthening those relationships.

“I have enjoyed my career in the energy sector but the chance to shape an organisation with an international reputation for quality and one that provides dignity through work opportunities that may not otherwise be available was simply too good to turn down.”

Jonathan Smith, who has been confirmed as chairman of Glencraft, said: “We wish Graham all the best in his next adventure. He led our transformation to a luxury brand, expanded our reach through international agreements and supported the growth and development of a talented team.

“When Graham announced he was stepping down, the Glencraft board set in motion a process to find someone whose leadership qualities embrace the professional will and personal humility that this demanding role requires. I’m delighted to say we have found that in Donald.”

One of Mr McWilliam’s final achievements at Glencraft was securing £75,000 of government funding – part of the Adapt and Thrive third sector initiative – to replace outdated machinery and improve reliability and efficiency at the organisation’s Mastrick site, where its luxury handmade mattresses are produced.