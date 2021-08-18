Noble & Co hires pair to boost corporate deals

Investment banking

Susi Crawford and Kal Sangha

Noble & Co, the Scottish investment bank, has made two senior appointments to increase the firm’s capacity to source prospective deals and provide strategic advisory services.

Susi Crawford joins as head of corporate finance and Kal Sangha as head of sustainable finance.

Ms Crawford is a finance and projects lawyer and joins Noble from Goldman Sachs, having previously worked with Deutsche Bank and Clifford Chance in London and Dubai.

Alongside her financial markets input, Ms Crawford’s role is focused on delivery and innovation, leading the team responsible for executing transactions on behalf of clients and working with the sector leads to develop new business lines and investment opportunities for clients.

Mr Sangha’s is a newly created role reflecting the growing demand from public and private sectors, investors and consumers to align funding, business models and supply chains with sustainable solutions.

He joins Noble from RSM, where he led the firm’s UK merger and acquisition (M&A) tax practice and was a member of its global M&A tax leadership group. Prior to that, he was a director with KPMG.

Angus Macpherson, chief executive of Noble & Co, said: “I see an opportunity to grow and develop our offering in the financial markets, both here at home and internationally. With Susi and Kal joining the team this month, we have the capacity and capability to do just that.”