Nicol to head corporate tax team at Azets

Accountancy

Top ten accountancy firm Azets has hired Frazer Nicol to head up a new corporate tax team within the firm’s fast-growing Aberdeen office.

Mr Nicol, pictured, joins Azets as a tax director from the Aberdeen office of Anderson Anderson & Brown. He has extensive experience in both practice and industry advising a wide range of clients on corporate tax issues in the UK and internationally.

He has provided strategic tax advice to both growing businesses and multinationals, leading specialist tax projects and supporting clients with the management of their tax obligations.

As head of corporate tax he will lead a team advising corporate clients on tax compliance, tax structuring, overseas expansion, permanent establishment risk, transfer pricing and cross border financing.

Commenting on Mr Nicol’s appointment, Azets regional managing partner David Booth said: “His extensive technical expertise and wide commercial experience both in the UK and internationally will be a major asset to our business as we build the corporate tax service line across the North-East of Scotland.

“In addition to advising our growing client base, Frazer will play a key role leading the team, recruitment and building the department.”

Earlier this year the Aberdeen office of Azets announced plans to create an additional 20 jobs or more by 2023 in a wide range of positions, from trainees to senior posts.

Scottish law firm, Gillespie Macandrew has appointed Lisa Macpherson-Fletcher as tax director.

A chartered tax adviser, Ms Macpherson-Fletcher joins from accountancy firm Saffery Champness and is the current treasurer of STEP Scotland.