New contract sees Clarke lead Scots into Euro 2024

As squad named for World Cup qualifiers...

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

New deal: Steve Clarke (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has signed a new contract which will see him stay in charge until the end of the Euro 2024 campaign.

Clarke’s new deal is reward for guiding Scotland to this summer’s Euro 2020 finals, ending a 23-year wait for the men’s national team to reach the finals of a major tournament.

The 57-year-old’s current agreement was due to expire after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and he said: “I am committed to helping us return to a major tournament as quickly as possible and improving on what we have achieved until now.”

There will be a new look to Clarke’s backroom team with former Hearts assistant Austin MacPhee replacing Steven Reid and ex-Rangers and England international Chris Woods taking over as goalkeeping coach from Stevie Woods.

Reid has left his role due to family reasons, with Woods’ exit allowing him to focus on club duties at Celtic.

MacPhee has left a similar position with Northern Ireland to join up with Clarke. He was part of Michael O’Neill’s coaching staff as Northern Ireland reached Euro 2016 and remained as part of the set-up under Ian Baraclough.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon looks likely to reclaim his place as Scotland’s first choice after Clarke dropped David Marshall for Scotland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

There was no place for Marshall, who has fallen out of favour under Wayne Rooney at Derby County, or Rangers’ Jon McLaughlin when Clarke named his squad today.

Out: David Marshall (pic: SNS Group)

St Johnstone’s in-form Zander Clark has earned his first squad call-up, with Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly also getting the nod, the shake-up paving the way for Gordon to take over between the sticks.

There is no place for Manchester United’s injured midfielder Scott McTominay, although Norwich’s Kenny McLean wins a recall after missing the Euros.

Scotland travel to Denmark on Tuesday 1 September, host Moldova at Hampden Park three days later and then face Austria away on Tuesday, 7 September.

The Scots sit second in Group F after three matches, four points behind leaders Denmark.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (St. Johnstone), Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Oostende), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Billy Gilmour (Norwich City), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), David Turnbull (Celtic).

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Lyndon Dykes (Queen’s Park Rangers), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), James Forrest (Celtic), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).