More countries move from amber to green list

Travel corridors

Canada moves to green list

More countries – including Canada and the Azores – have been added to the green ‘traffic light’ list for international travel.

Other countries turning green include Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland.

Fully vaccinated people returning to the UK from amber and green list countries are not required to isolate on return.

Additions to the red list include Montenegro and Thailand.

The changes come into effect from 4am on Monday and were agreed following scientific analysis of the latest data.

In line with current guidance, individuals should not travel to red list countries on holiday, or for any leisure purposes.

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the latest changes show that international travel remains “challenging”.

Matthew Fell, CBI chief policy director, said: “The latest travel rule changes will bring little respite to the international travel industry. Public health must rightly be the first consideration, but the industry is left in a holding pattern while other nations with lower vaccination rates speed ahead.

“As the UK learns to live with the virus, changes will have to come. The Government must turn its attention to establishing a longer-term system for safe travel which is truly risk-based.

“This means focusing on individual vaccination status rather than country status, simplifying any lingering restrictions and ending PCR test requirements for double-jabbed travelers and journeys to green list countries.”

Additions to Green list (from amber):

the Azores (Portugal)

Canada

Denmark

Finland

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Switzerland

Additions to Red list (from amber):

Montenegro

Thailand