More countries added to quarantine-free list

Travel changes

By a Daily Business reporter |

Germany is now on the green list

Travel options have been eased further with seven countries being added to the green list from 4am on Sunday.

Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia will all move to the quarantine-free tier.

The Government also confirmed that arrivals from France will no longer need to self-isolate as it will be aligned with all other amber nations. Arrivals only need to quarantine at home if they are not fully vaccinated.

India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will switch from red to amber.

Mexico, Georgia, La Reunion and Mayotte were downgraded to the red list.

Meanwhile, those arriving from Spain will soon face higher testing costs after ministers urged holidaymakers to take a PCR for the mandatory pre-departure test, rather than the cheaper lateral flow alternatives.

There are also higher bills for those who do have to quarantine in hotels after returning from red-list countries. From 12 August, the rate for solo travellers will rise from £1,750 to £2,285, while additional adults sharing a room will see their bill rise from £650 to £1,430.

The government says this better reflects the costs involved. That includes transport to the hotel, security, provision of welfare services and the two PCR tests which must be taken on day two and day eight of the stay.

Children over the age of 12 are charged at the same rate as adults, while parents will have to cough up an additional £325 for those aged between five and 12.

It means a family of four with two teenage children now faces a hefty bill of £6,575, compared to £3,700 under previous rules.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Today’s changes reopen a range of different holiday destinations across the globe, which is good news for both the sector and travelling public.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said changes to the travel lists are “based on the latest data and expert public health advice”.