Mint Property Finance launches Scottish office

| August 23, 2021

Andrew Lazare: logical step

Specialist lender Mint Property Finance has launched in Scotland following significant growth in England and Wales.

The company is offering a Standard Bridge on loans ranging from £75,000 to £1 million with higher loans considered in city centre locations.

Andrew Lazare, founder and managing director, said: “Increasing our Bridging offering to brokers and borrowers in Scotland is the next logical step in the evolution of the business. We’re delighted to enter the market with such a competitive product. 

“We see the Scottish market as an area where we can grow our business.

“2021 has been an exceptional year for us, one that has seen our lending records broken month on month. 

“We believe that we can increase our loan completions volumes significantly by this move and look forward to announcing relationships with key Scottish partners in due course.” 

