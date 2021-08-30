McLeod joins Pinsent Mason’s oil and gas team

Law

Pinsent Masons has appointed oil and gas specialist, Bruce McLeod, as a partner based in the law firm’s Aberdeen office.

Previously a partner with Burness Paull for 17 years, Mr McLeod has been central to a number of innovative M&A deals, particularly in the UK and Egypt.

He began his legal career with Ledingham Chalmers, becoming an associate of the firm following graduation from Aberdeen University.

Global head of energy at Pinsent Masons, Melanie Grimmitt, said: “The oil and gas sector is at an important crossroads as the world transitions to a low-carbon future.”

Richard Scott, partner and head of Pinsent Masons’ Aberdeen office, added: “Bruce’s reputation as an oil and gas heavyweight is not restricted to just the UK Continental Shelf, but extends across many of the international energy hubs where our lawyers are most active.

“His commercial and legal experience is a very welcome addition to our established team, and he will be a great asset in supporting our energy sector clients, whether it be in traditional oil and gas projects or with investments in energy transition and the broader energy sector.”