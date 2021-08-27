McLachlan and Bolden join 7IM’s capital team

Asset management

Andy Bolden: financial planner

Investment firm 7IM has added to its Edinburgh-based private client team with two key hires.

The appointment of Elaine McLachlan and Andy Bolden to the operation are the latest in a string of high-profile hires in Scotland over the last three months.

Ms McLachlan joins the firm as a private client manager from Investec Wealth & Investment where she was senior investment director for about six years, responsible for growing the firm’s presence in Inverness as well as managing portfolios for individuals, trusts, charities, companies and investment trusts.

Prior to this, she held a number of investment positions at Brewin Dolphin and Scottish Amicable Investment Managers.

Mr Bolden joins as a financial planner with 30 years of experience advising clients on complex financial planning issues.

He was previously a senior manager at Brown Shipley Private Bank where he specialised in estate planning and wealth preservation. Prior to this he was an independent financial consultant at Hampton Dean.

Adrian Grace, who spent a decade as head of pensions group Aegon’s Edinburgh-based UK operation, took up the role of 7IM chairman last autumn.