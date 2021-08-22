Main Menu

Accountancy

McGuffie joins Glasgow office of Leonard Curtis

| August 22, 2021

Leonard Curtis Business Solutions Group has strengthened its Scottish operation with the appointment of Jennifer McGuffie as a business development manager.

Ms McGuffie has 15 years experience in asset-based lending and brings a network of contacts to the role.

She will be supporting colleagues working in Reach Commercial Finance – the funding brokerage arm of the group – as well as engaging with and building the group’s Lifecycle community of Scottish accountants. 

She said: “I am looking forward to bringing a fresh perspective and new contacts to the role and broadening my knowledge around insolvency business solutions.”

Leonard Curtis group director, Daniel Booth, says: “Jennifer is a fantastic addition to our team. In the last four years we have built a great presence in Glasgow and across Scotland and it’s testament to our progress that we have attracted someone of her stature and expertise.” 

In a separate development, Leonard Curtis Glasgow has also promoted Daniela Coia and Derek Ross to managers. Both work on a portfolio of corporate case work including administrations, debt management and advisory.

