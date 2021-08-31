Mars cuts post-pandemic business travel

Climate pledge

Mars’ decision is a signal of big company intent

Confectioner Mars is to cut corporate travel by half and book 145,000 fewer flights each year in one of the biggest moves by a big company to shift its post-pandemic approach to business trips.

The company is one of America’s biggest privately-owned businesses and has told staff to get on a plane for “purpose, rather than presence”, reports The Times.

Nici Bush, vice-president for workplace transformation at Virginia-based Mars, also said that the company wanted to rethink the “obsolete” approach to fixed office hours because the pandemic has led to “myth-busting” about productivity.

Mars employs 135,000 people globally, almost a quarter of whom are office-based. In the UK, Mars has 4,000 staff, including 1,900 in office-based roles.

Meanwhile, environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg has said that she does not regard Scotland as a world leader on climate change.

The Swedish activist said she recognised that some countries “do a bit more than others” but that none were coming close to what was needed.

On the Scottish Greens’ deal to enter government, she said: “It’s a hopeful sign that people want something that’s more “green” – whatever green means – but in order to solve this we need to tackle this at a more systemic approach.”