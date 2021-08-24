Lidl gives shoppers Eco-Scoring guide to products

Label plan

Lidl will add eco-labelling to products

Supermarket chain Lidl is to roll out a pioneering traffic light labelling system to indicate the sustainability of some of its products.

As one of the UK’s first retailers to launch a trial, Lidl will apply Eco-Score labelling to more than 50 of its own-label products including teas, coffees and hot chocolate.

Eco-Score uses open-source data to independently grade products on their sustainability credentials and assigns a colour code ranging from green ‘A’ (low impact) to red ‘E’ (high impact).

The new labelling system, which will be introduced in October, will give shoppers in 105 Scottish stores a better understanding of the environmental consequences, at a glance.

To grade a product, Eco-Score independently assesses various factors including production methods, impact on biodiversity, packaging and carbon footprint.

Products also receive better scores where they are certified to third party schemes such as Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance and Lidl plans to use the scheme to promote its commitment to sourcing 100% of its key raw materials, such as tea, coffee and cocoa from certified sustainable sources.

Commenting on the initiative, Amali Bunter, head of responsible sourcing and ethical trade at Lidl, said: “Rolling out the Eco-Score trial in Scotland is a huge milestone for Lidl, one we’re extremely proud of.

“We know that shoppers want more support in understanding the environmental impact of the products they buy day-to-day and Eco-Score will do just that.

“The trial will help customers in our 105 Scottish stores road test the new traffic light system and ultimately make greener shopping choices in the process.”

Over the course of the trial, Lidl will take feedback from its customers on the new labelling system before deciding how to progress with the scheme. In addition, Lidl will share the findings from this pilot to help shape an approach that works for customers and the industry in the long term.

The Eco-Score project comes on the back of the retailer deploying a series of pioneering sustainability initiatives including the installation of Deposit Return Scheme facilities across its Scotland stores this year.

