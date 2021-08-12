Lewis takes reins as vice-chairman at SPF

Trade group

The Scottish Property Federation (SPF) has appointed Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, as vice-chairman. Mr Lewis (pictured) has more than 25 years’ commercial property experience in both the public and private sectors and in recent years has been responsible for a number of office developments across Scotland.

In addition to this, he has played a key role in building public and private sector collaboration with both the Glasgow Development Forum and with the Glasgow City Centre Task Force, set up to shape the city’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Lewis will support current SPF chairman Kevin Robertson, managing director of KR Developments, during his tenure before assuming the role of chairman in Spring 2022.

Mr Robertson said: “His experience of commercial development across Scotland is unrivalled and he brings first-hand knowledge of net-zero development together with a collaborative skill set.”

Mr Lewis said: “My career to date has been built on working collaboratively with all parties to achieve our shared goals and I will bring this approach to my role with the SPF.”