LetTech heads to England | Glasgow retail and offshore lets

Property technology group, Let Tech Solutions, is expanding into England as letting agents continue to invest in digital tools and solutions.

The Edinburgh-based company, which now works with more than half of all property managers in Scotland, has doubled its payroll in the past year.

Alex Watts, founder, said: “It has been an intense 18 months for us as we’ve been working around the clock to develop and improve technical solutions in record time to help clients quickly adapt to the “new normal”.

Buchanan Street tenants

Rangers team kit maker Castore, whose investors include Sir Andy Murray, is one of two lettings secured for Buchanan Street in Glasgow. The other is Rituals, a cosmetics brand.

It will be the second store for both brands following lettings in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter. Rituals was advised by HDH and Castore by WhiteCity Group.

Stuart Moncur, head of letting agent Savills, said: “Buchanan Street in Glasgow continues to evolve and attract the best brands and occupiers, with these latest lettings highlighting the continued confidence in bricks & mortar retailing, in the strongest locations. We expect to be able to share more news shortly regarding further new occupiers to Glasgow city centre.”

Offshore firm takes Glasgow office

Sulmara Subsea, an independent provider of survey and inspection services to the offshore energy sector has agreed a new four-year lease on 1,000 sq ft of office space at Granite House, Stockwell Street, Glasgow.

David Cobban, head of Savills Glasgow, said: “Granite House is both a prominent and striking office building located in the heart of Glasgow city centre that is already home to a number of global businesses and therefore offered a perfect new location for Sulmara Subsea.”

Andy Nicol, regional manager Europe and Africa for Sulmara Subsea, said: “It has always been part of our plan to establish a permanent home in the city and we are delighted to have found that in Granite House.”