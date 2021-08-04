Leonard comes full circle as director at French Duncan

Accountancy

Mid-tier Scottish chartered accountancy firm French Duncan has hired Elizabeth Leonard as director in its corporate tax team to help extend its client base in a post-pandemic economy and beyond. Ms Leonard (pictured) will provide tax compliance and advisory services to the firm’s existing portfolio.

She was previously associate director in the corporate tax team at RSM and also previously worked at Grant Thornton, in a career spanning more than two decades.

Ms Leonard’s appointment will see her come full circle, after she started her career at French Duncan, undertaking her tax traineeship at the firm in the late 1990s.

Graeme Finnie, managing partner at French Duncan, said: “It’s a pleasure hiring someone who trained with the firm and who, after a successful career with larger national firms, has decided to return to where it all started for her. Not only is she a brilliant tax practitioner but she is also a great personality to have in the team.”

Ms Leonard said: “It’s exciting to come back full circle to the firm that I received my traineeship at – albeit, more than two decades later. I am already enjoying the challenges that come with this new role.”