Lawyer takes chair at Centre for the Moving Image

Film

Lawyer Alastair Morrison been appointed chairman of the Centre for the Moving Image, parent charity of Edinburgh International Film Festival, Filmhouse, Edinburgh and Belmont Filmhouse, Aberdeen.

Mr Morrison, who takes up the role on 30 August, has experience in strategy development and organisational growth and is currently partner and head of client strategy with Pinsent Masons.

In 2019 he was recognised as the ‘Most Innovative Lawyer in Europe’ and is a frequent speaker on sustainability and what the legal industry can do to be more active in the climate change agenda.

He recently called on the legal industry to unite to pledge a million hours to help prevent climate change and reduce biodiversity loss.

Mr Morrison has a longstanding interest in film, and has a keen interest in photography and architecture.

He said: “I look forward to working with the CEO, Ken Hay, the rest of the CMI team, and my fellow trustees over the coming years to realise the undoubted potential of CMI and its contribution to Scotland.”

Atholl Duncan, chairman of the appointment panel, said: “Alastair brings a wealth of experience to the CMI and its work. We are very much looking forward to him joining us.”

CMI is supported by Screen Scotland, the PLACE Programme (a partnership between the Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council and the Edinburgh Festivals), the City of Edinburgh Council, Aberdeen City Council, EventScotland, the Scottish Government through the Festivals Expo Fund, the British Film Institute and Europa Cinemas.