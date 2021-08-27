Kwarteng: COP26 can ‘rebalance’ economy

IoD conference

Speakers: Kwasi Kwarteng and Mark Logan

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will next week outline how the journey to Net Zero will help rebalance the economy and create opportunities for innovation.

Mr Kwarteng will tell the Institute of Directors Scotland annual conference that leadership and good governance can play a vital role in changing mindsets and behaviours towards climate change.

The Global Conference on 2 & 3 September takes place ahead of COP26 in Glasgow, and explores how organisations can step up their responsibilities to tackle the crisis and how can business be part of the solution.

The themes of leadership, governance and collaboration for innovation will also be explored by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who is joined at the two-day virtual global conference by a number of big hitters including former Labour Foreign Secretary David Miliband.

He will offer an insight into how the UK can tackle the humanitarian and economic challenges facing the world.

Mark Logan, former Skyscanner executive and now a member of the Scottish government’s new advisory council, is expected to address the themes outlined in his report to ministers last year on growing the digital economy.

He recommended the setting up of a series of tech ‘scalers’, which has received some initial funding.

However, he is likely to claim that too little is being done to back his call for all pupils to be taught computer science from the first year of secondary school. He called for more incentives for universities to produce homegrown software engineers.

Conference contributors:

Kate Chambers, Board Trustee, 2050 Climate Group

Neil Gaught, Co-Founder, Single Organizing Idea Limited

Richard Hagan, Crystal Doors

Prof David Hillier, Associate Principal, University of Strathclyde and Executive Dean, Strathclyde Business School

Dr Ifeyinwa Kanu, Founder and CEO of IntelliDigest

The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Douglas Lamont, CEO of innocent drinks

of Mark Logan, Lead for the Scottish Technology Ecosystem Transformation and former Chief Operating Officer, Skyscanner

Lead for the and former Chief Operating Officer, Skyscanner Prof Mariana Mazzucato , Professor in the Economics of Innovation and Public Value & Founding Director, Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose (IIPP), University College London (UCL) and author of Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism

, Jojo Mehta, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Stop Ecocide International

Rt Hon David Miliband, President & CEO of the International Rescue Committee , and former UK Foreign Secretary

of the , and former UK Foreign Secretary Lilly Miller, Chief Financial Officer , PlanetMark

, Frank Mitchell, Chair, Skills Development Scotland and CEO, SP Energy Networks

and CEO, SP Energy Networks Halla Mohieddeen , Scottish journalist and broadcaster

, Scottish Vanessa Nakate , UN Young Leader for the Sustainable Development Goals, and founder of the Africa-based Rise Up Movement

, for the Sustainable Development Goals, and founder of the Africa-based Amee Ritchie, Co-Founder, S’wheat

Dr Rachel Sibande, Senior Director, Country Outreach, Digital Impact Alliance and Founder of Malawi’s first technology and innovation hub

and Founder of Malawi’s first technology and innovation hub Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP, First Minister of Scotland

Samantha Suppiah, Sustainability Strategist

Catherine Topley, CEO, Scottish Canals

Dr Katherine Trebeck, co-founder and Strategic Advocacy Advisor, Wellbeing Economy Alliance and co-founder of WEAll Scotland

Robin Watson CBE, Chief Executive, Wood

Tony Wines, CEO, Turnkey Group