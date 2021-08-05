Kergon replaces Burnet as senior partner at KPMG

Accountancy

James Kergon replaces Catherine Burnet

KPMG has appointed James Kergon as Scotland senior partner to replace Catherine Burnet who left in May to take up a new position as head of UK audit.

Ms Burnet replaced Jon Holt, who was promoted to chief executive in April after Bill Michael stepped down in controversial circumstances, telling staff to “stop moaning” about the pandemic.

Mr Kergon will be responsible for a team of more than 1,300 across KPMG’s offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

He joined the practice as a graduate in Glasgow 23 years ago, qualifying in 2001 before moving from audit to transaction services in 2003. He became a partner in 2016 and took over as Glasgow office senior partner in June 2020.

He will also continue in his role as the firm’s Scottish head of deal advisory.

He said: “I have worked closely with and learnt a lot from my predecessors in the role and look forward to building on the firm’s strong heritage in Scotland and empowering the exceptional people that underpin our success.”

Chris Hearld, head of regions at KPMG in the UK, said: “James’ leadership of our Glasgow office and Scottish deal advisory team make him perfectly suited to support our clients as the pace of Scotland’s economic recovery from Covid-19 accelerates.”

Ms Burnet’s career with KPMG spans more than 25 years and she has been regional chairman for Scotland, Edinburgh office senior partner and a lead partner on a number of company firm audits.