Job vacancy: PR account executive, Frame PR

Public relations

Advertisement |

Wanted: PR account executive (corporate and b2b) for one of Scotland’s leading PR agencies

Frame PR is looking for a talented, ambitious and self-driven account executive to join our growing corporate and b2b team.

You’ll be joining one of Scotland’s leading independent creative communication agencies, where you’ll have the opportunity support a portfolio of businesses, brands and organisations, from start-ups to household names, helping to make work that matters.

Our client portfolio includes well-known brands such as British Business Bank, Brewin Dolphin, Diageo, Superglass and Knight Frank, technology SMEs and scale-ups, and a host of organisations working to promote and support innovation in multiples sectors across the Scottish economy.

In the role of account executive, you will be supporting in the delivery of our client communication plans. Typical responsibilities might include:

assisting with the writing of news releases and social copy

supporting with the organisation of client events, experiential activity

providing research and monitoring support for account teams and new business projects

managing client administration including agendas and contact reports

creating and managing media distribution lists

supporting our Account Executives with account administration tasks including daily press cuttings and mail outs.

The role will combine remote working from home with office time at either our HQ in Glasgow or our office space in Edinburgh. We are happy to discuss a blend that will suit the right candidate.

The perfect candidate

Applicants should ideally have previous experience of life at a PR agency, either as an account executive or through internships and/or work experience.

As well as being super organised, all over the detail and able to spin multiple plates at once, our perfect account executive will demonstrate a real passion for current affairs and business.

An eye for (and love of) good, newsworthy content is a must.

Frame perks

In addition to a salary and bonus structure that will compete with most agencies, we have a range of incentives which matter to our team, including:

Flexible working with blended WFH/office balance.

A cracking HQ down by Glasgow’s River Clyde (next to STV and BBC) with office space in Edinburgh.

Free parking.

Cycle to work scheme.

Private healthcare.

Generous holiday allowance, including your birthday off.

Social activities hosted throughout the year organised by our social committee.

Trained mental health first aiders who are on hand to support staff at all times.

Please submit your CV accompanied by a short covering letter to Harry Hussain at harry.hussain@framecreates.co.uk by Friday 13 August