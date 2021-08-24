Main Menu

Investment veteran Alan Steel in ICU with Covid-19

By a Daily Business reporter | August 24, 2021
Alan Steel

Alan Steel: unwell

Wealth manager Alan Steel is recovering in hospital after being taken into intensive care suffering from the coronavirus.

Mr Steel, who founded Alan Steel Asset Management in Linlithgow in 1973, told his Twitter followers that he was being given oxygen after battling the disease for almost two weeks.

A source at his office today said he was “responding well to treatment”.

Apart from building an internationally-known business from the West Lothian town, he writes for a number of publications, including a regular column for Daily Business, offering a contrarian view on investing and taking particular issue with “expert” forecasters.

Describing himself as a “moothie, wine and Ibiza aficionado”, he has built a client list that includes former Celtic manager and Scotland international footballer Gordon Strachan and golfer Stephen Gallacher.

Daily Business editor Terry Murden said: “Alan is a friend and a generous supporter of Daily Business. I join others in wishing him a speedy recovery.”

