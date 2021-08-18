Inflation drops | Persimmon profits leap | Balfour Beatty

Daily Business Live

9am: Shares edge down

After an initial gain shares in London fell back despite a sharper slowdown in inflation.

Ocado was 1.63% higher, and British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines was up 0.94%, recovering some of its losses caused by concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

But after making gains on Tuesday, miner BHP was the biggest faller, down 0.95%.

The FTSE 100 was trading 15 points lower at 7,166.06.

7.10am: Inflation falls

UK inflation fell to 2% in July, a sharper slowdown than expected, as retailers sought to stimulate demand by slashing prices, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The cost of living is down from 2.5% in June. Economists had forecast a July figure of 2.3%.

7am: Persimmon profits leap

House builder Persimmon posted a leap in profit before tax to £480.1m for the half year to the end of June from £292.4m last year.

As announced in March, the board intends to revert to the pre-Covid profile of capital return of two payments a year, with the payment of the regular annual distribution of 125p per share being made in early July 2022.

Group chief executive Dean Finch said: “We anticipate successfully delivering c. 10% growth in sales completions this year. The Group has a great platform and good momentum to deliver further disciplined growth into the medium term, creating value for all.”

7am: Balfour Beatty

Construction and civil engineering group Balfour Beatty was back in the black at the interim stage, posting underlying profit from operations at £60 million (2020: £14 million loss).

It has declared an interim dividend of 3p which is 43% higher than pre-pandemic level (2020: Nil; 2019: 2.1p).

Leo Quinn, group chief executive, said: “We continue to reshape Balfour Beatty to play to its strengths. These include leading capability in markets where governments are committed to long-term infrastructure programmes.

“It means choosing to exclude regions and sectors which cannot provide profitable, low risk growth, in favour of those that can. Our priority is on executing our already strong order book which will drive attractive cash generation and returns.

“Today, we are substantially increasing our interim dividend on the pre-pandemic level and raising margin targets in Support Services.”

7am: Good Energy offer

The board of Good Energy, the 100% renewable electricity supplier, has rejected a hostile oﬀer of 340 pence per share from Ecotricity, reaﬃrming its previous statements that the oﬀer signiﬁcantly undervalues Good Energy and its future prospects.

Global markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to open 18 points higher ahead of UK inflation data.

Michael Hewson at CMC Markets said: “The Bank of England already expects that UK CPI could well head towards 4% by the end of the year, even if most MPC members appear to think it will be temporary in nature, and while today’s numbers aren’t expected to see an increase, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.”

Traders in Asia-Pacific pushed shares higher. The Shanghai Composite in China gained 0.75% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 0.84%

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.71% while South Korea’s Kospi leapt 0.83%.