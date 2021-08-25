Industrial letting in Altens | Stirling retail park sold

Property round-up

Peterseat Park

Mobility solutions and automotive services provider Redde Northgate has taken a lease at Peterseat Park, Altens in Aberdeen.

The industrial unit has been let on a 10 year lease with a break option at year five.

The property includes a 6,516 sq ft detached warehouse with 3,208 sq ft of two-storey office accommodation, including ancillary car parking and a large secure yard.

Joanne Riddell, head of property at Redde Northgate, commented: “We are excited to see what the next five to ten years has in store.”

Ryden acted on behalf of occupier Redde Northgate in this transaction, whilst FG Burnett represented the landlord.

Stirling Retail Park acquired

Ediston Property Investment has acquired the Springkerse Retail Park in Stirling for £21.85 million, in an ‘off market’ transaction from clients of LaSalle Investment Management.. The price reflects an initial yield of 9.54%.

The 162,593 sq ft park, which is let to 10 tenants including B&Q, Wren Kitchens, DFS, Pets at Home and Halfords, produces a passing rent of £2.23m per year. Ediston is planning upgrades to improve the letting prospects of the two vacant units.

Calum Bruce, investment manager at EPIC, said: “We are focused on acquiring retail parks, as they have been more resilient than other sub-sectors of the retail market and are well-suited to the post-pandemic world – allowing shopping to be done in a safe and socially distanced way with plenty of room for parking.

“Footfall recovered more quickly than in shopping centres and [on] the high street, and tenants are reporting good levels of trade. Many retailers are looking to sign new leases and are looking to expand their presence at out-of-town locations.”