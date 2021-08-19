Hydrogen marks anniversary with growth surge

Social media

Mike Scott, Nicky Logue and Daniel Rae

Scotland’s largest social media agency, Hydrogen, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a 50% increase in turnover to £1.5m and a 40% increase in staff.

This year also saw the creation of a new senior management team, with Nicky Logue promoted to the role of managing director.

She said: “It’s been a tremendous year for growth in Hydrogen – despite the uncertain circumstances we found ourselves in.

“Lockdown meant that social media was more important than ever for businesses looking to promote themselves, and we were glad we were able to help and showcase some amazing companies to the world.

“This increase meant we needed to expand across every department in the business: particularly in content creation and design. We’re lucky to have been able to grow our team during lockdown, and we can’t wait for everyone to be able to meet face to face in the near future.”

Growth also saw the appointment of Darren Forsyth as creative director, while co-founders Mike Scott and Daniel Rae took up the group-level roles as CEO and chief innovation officer, respectively.

Over the past year, the agency has won a raft of new European wide clients including The Economist, MindTools, and City of Glasgow College. Hydrogen’s client roster also includes SSE, Highland Park whisky, Macdonald Hotels and SEPA.

Most recently, Hydrogen launched a sister company, Social Media Training School, which offers social media training and help for small businesses who can’t afford – or does not need – a social media agency.

Mr Scott, CEO, said: “When I launched Hydrogen from my tiny home office, the idea of having a company the scale of Hydrogen five years on was simply a pipedream.

“When Daniel and I set out our plans in those early days, we thought it would be great if we had 15 staff – now we’re double that and are almost outgrowing our third office.

“The last 18 months have brought their challenges, but it just goes to show the importance of social media in the post COVID landscape. We’ve got a number of growth plans across the group and I’m certainly looking forward to seeing what the next year brings.”

Support Daily Business

Your one-off donation from as little as £20 helps support quality journalism Contribute here