Accountancy
Howson promoted to director at French Duncan
Scottish mid-tier chartered accountancy firm French Duncan has promoted Judith Howson to restructuring and debt advisory director. She was previously senior manager.
She leads a team of insolvency professionals from the firm’s Glasgow office and will continue to deliver in-house and external training as well as undertaking her responsibilities as deputy money laundering reporting officer for the firm.
She is also a member of the Scotland Committee for the Association of Business Recovery Professionals (R3).
The promotion comes at a time of notable progression within French Duncan, with 10% of its internal workforce advancing into more senior roles.
A total of 25 promotions across departments have been awarded since the beginning of the month.