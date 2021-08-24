Main Menu

Accountancy

Howson promoted to director at French Duncan

| August 24, 2021

Scottish mid-tier chartered accountancy firm French Duncan has promoted Judith Howson to restructuring and debt advisory director. She was previously senior manager.

She leads a team of insolvency professionals from the firm’s Glasgow office and will continue to deliver in-house and external training as well as undertaking her responsibilities as deputy money laundering reporting officer for the firm.

She is also a member of the Scotland Committee for the Association of Business Recovery Professionals (R3).

The promotion comes at a time of notable progression within French Duncan, with 10% of its internal workforce advancing into more senior roles.

A total of 25 promotions across departments have been awarded since the beginning of the month.

Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Donald MacKay of Glencraft

Oil and gas veteran takes helm at Glencraft

Donald MacKay: too good to turn down Glencraft, the mattress maker that has supported visuallyRead More

Andrew-Addie

Addie returns to accountancy with Azets

Azets, the accountancy firm specialising in the SME sector, has appointed Andrew Addie as aRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.