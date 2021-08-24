Howson promoted to director at French Duncan

Accountancy

Scottish mid-tier chartered accountancy firm French Duncan has promoted Judith Howson to restructuring and debt advisory director. She was previously senior manager.

She leads a team of insolvency professionals from the firm’s Glasgow office and will continue to deliver in-house and external training as well as undertaking her responsibilities as deputy money laundering reporting officer for the firm.

She is also a member of the Scotland Committee for the Association of Business Recovery Professionals (R3).

The promotion comes at a time of notable progression within French Duncan, with 10% of its internal workforce advancing into more senior roles.

A total of 25 promotions across departments have been awarded since the beginning of the month.