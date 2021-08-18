Higgins to chair Glasgow investment firm N4

Corporate finance

Veteran banker Benny Higgins has joined the Glasgow-based investment firm N4 Partners as chairman.

Joining on 1 September, he will also chair the N4 advisory board to which further appointments will be announced in the coming weeks.

He is N4’s fifth hire of the year as the business focusses on expanding both its investment and portfolio solutions practices.

Mr Higgins is the former chief executive of Tesco Bank and also held senior positions at RBS, HBOS and Standard Life.

He advised the First Minister on setting up the Scottish National Investment Bank. He was subsequently appointed strategic adviser to the First Minister and chairman of the Scottish Government’s advisory group on economic recovery post COVID-19.

A spokesperson for N4 commented: “In Benny, we have acquired an exceptional individual who shares our passion for forming meaningful partnerships across the business community.”

Mr Higgins, added: “I’ve known the nucleus of the team at N4 for a number of years now and I’m thrilled to formalise our partnership and become part of a new firm determined on growing and supporting businesses throughout the UK and beyond.