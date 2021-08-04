Harkins to head up Glasgow office for BMG

Business Moves Group, the office and commercial relocation change management company, has appointed Claire Harkins, pictured, as regional manager for Scotland.

Ms Harkins has extensive experience in business development, project management, team leadership and change management. This includes experience in the workplace sector.

The appointment follows a restructuring and new operating model at BMG.

Ms Harkins will be based in Glasgow and will have oversight for core operations and business growth.

On her appointment, she said: “People often associate change with moving furniture around but it’s so much more than that. I believe we can provide clients with an even better service by being proactive and engaging with key stakeholders at an early stage.”

Rachel Houghton, managing director at BMG, added: “We have a great opportunity for growth in Scotland and I’m delighted that Claire will be spearheading our operations.”