Greens in government ‘will wreck economy’ say Tories

Talks under way

Parick Harvie: may get seat the table

The Green Party may make history today by being invited to join the Scottish Government.

A meeting of the Cabinet is discussing allowing a Green MSP to take a ministerial role in a move aimed at strengthening the SNP’s ability to pass laws.

The SNP fell short of a majority in the May elections and is now relying on informal support from the Greens, the fourth largest party in the Scottish Parliament after winning eight seats in the election in May, while the SNP won 64 seats.

The latest plan would not create a formal coalition on the lines of the Labour-Lib Dem deal between 1999 and 2007.

Scottish Tories today claimed that the Greens joining the SNP Government would be a threat to Scotland’s recovery from Covid as they oppose oil and gas development and a number of big infrastructure projects, such as road building.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Liam Kerr, said: “An SNP-Green deal is dire news for workers and businesses.

“The Green extremists don’t belong anywhere near government. Their manifesto is a doctrine to start a war on working Scotland.

Comment: How the green tail is wagging the SNP dog

“Drivers would be hammered by their rash proposals. The Greens want to scrap essential road projects and force most cars off the road within just a few years.

“Patrick Harvie [Scottish Greens co-leader] will push for the end of the oil and gas industry at the first chance he gets, abandoning the 100,000 jobs which depend on it. They have no interest in energy transition. They want an unfair conclusion of our North Sea sector which is developing the very means to hit net zero.

“Scotland’s economic recovery from Covid will be under threat from the Greens’ anti-business, anti-jobs ideology.

“This deal is just another way for the SNP to push for another divisive referendum. The Scottish Conservatives will stand up for workers and families against this nationalist coalition of chaos.”

Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar said: “The SNP promised to focus on recovery, but there’s no sign they’ve even started yet, instead they have focused on their usual political games and months of ‘talks’ between Nicola Sturgeon and the Greens.

Anas Sarwar: Greens are an SNP branch office (pic: Terry Murden)

“All the while, the SNP has failed Scots by dithering, delays, broken promises, and a gulf between their spin and reality.

“As each day passes, Scotland’s need for a Government focussed on recovery and results grows.

“From voting against pay rises for care workers, failing to reform the council tax, and tripling cuts to Scottish councils, this confirms the long-held suspicion that the Scottish Greens are a just a branch office of the SNP.”

Lib-Dem leadership

Alex Cole-Hamilton will be elected leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats today, succeeding Willie Rennie who has stepped down after a decade at the helm.

Mr Cole-Hamilton is the only candidate for the position.

See also:

Comment: How the green tail is wagging the SNP dog