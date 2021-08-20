Greener Energy Group wins clutch of key awards

Firm honoured

Greener Energy Group has once-again been recognised as an industry leader, after winning a clutch of key awards in recent weeks.

The Paisley-based company, founded in 2014, specialises in renewable heating and energy saving solutions for the home, installing solar panels, air source heat pumps, German electric heating, and energy efficient boilers, over the whole of mainland Scotland.

Corporate Livewire’s Innovation and Excellence Awards, which seek to identify pioneers, ground-breakers, trailblazers and out-of-the-box thinkers at the globally recognized ceremony named Greener Energy Group ‘Renewable Heating Specialists of the Year’ for the second consecutive year.

With more than 23,000 entries received globally, Greener Energy Group MD Peter Chalmers was thrilled to retain the title.

He said: “During the pandemic we were unable to operate in our normal capacity, but this allowed us to examine all aspects of our business and industry.

“Receiving the title of Renewable Heating Specialists of the Year has been an incredible achievement which reflects on the hard work of the entire team in such extraordinary times.”

The title is not the only one to be retained by Greener Energy Group, which has retained Global 100’s title for “Best Residential Energy Saving Products Provider Scotland” for three consecutive years.

Recognising the range of products offered by the group, alongside the bespoke nature of the service the firm offers, Mr Chalmers continued: “With the range of products and expertise we offer, it’s possible to provide our clients with a highly efficient, eco-friendly system that will not only save them money, but massively reduce their homes carbon emissions.

“Providing the client is using an Energy supplier that generates electricity from renewable sources, then effectively the heating system will be as close to NetZero as possible.

“We aim to inform and educate homeowners of the benefits of these systems and help them do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to the UK mission to meet net-zero carbon.”

