Grant aids testing of Recycl8’s low-carb concrete

Six-figure award

The process reduces landfill

A company developing a low-carbon process for producing concrete has received a six-figure grant to accelerate its testing programme.

Recycl8 has been handed £167,000 from the Innovate UK Transforming Foundation Industries Challenge Award.

The north east Scotland firm said the grant will cut the timescale of the testing phase by two thirds. Initially scheduled to take place over two to three years, the testing process will now take up to nine months and has already reached the halfway mark.

Recycl8 works in collaboration with the waste-to-energy and global construction industries to transform incinerator bottom ash (IBA) often destined for landfill into a high-performing, low-carbon concrete solution.

Founder and managing director of Recycl8, Ian Skene, said, “By expediting the testing process and bringing our process to market ahead of schedule, we can create positive impact quicker as part of our commitment to the Circular Economy and net zero goals.

“If all UK concrete was made with Recycl8 technology we’d save around 2.1 million tonnes of CO2 – a hugely significant opportunity for both the construction industry and waste to energy industry as they tackle the carbon emissions challenges they face to meet international net zero targets.”

The firm recently received investment from a group of private investors lead by energy industry figures, Mike Wilson, founder of Ecosse Subsea Systems and Doug Duguid founder of global engineering firm, EnerMech to accelerate the technology’s journey to market.