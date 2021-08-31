Gilbert raids Abrdn for latest AssetCo recruit

Lucy Draper

AssetCo, the acquisition vehicle chaired by Martin Gilbert, has again raided his former employer for a senior position.

Lucy Draper, previously director business development – Middle East Africa at Standard Life Aberdeen (now abrdn) based in Abu Dhabi, will be joining the AssetCo as director – distribution.

Previously, she was a senior business development manager working with UK wholesale clients, including global banks, platforms, discretionary firms and insurers.

Earlier in her career she worked in Asia leading the sales strategy with private banks in Hong Kong and developing relationships with institutions across the region. She joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 2007 as a graduate trainee.

Ms Draper will work alongside and report to Gary Collins, Head of Distribution at AssetCo. Over recent months, AssetCo has completed the acquisition of Saracen Fund Managers and the acquisition of a majority equity interest in Rize ETF.

Gary Collins, Head of Distribution at AssetCo, said: “Lucy is a fantastic addition to the AssetCo team. Her experience and knowledge both from a client channel and regional perspective will be invaluable as we look to develop and grow the Rize and Saracen businesses.

“There is increasing appetite for thematic ETFs across Europe, in the middle east and Asia as these regions mirror the growth already being seen in the US. Saracen’s core strategies are delivering for investors in the UK, but we are focused on broadening the client base and over time the product offering.”

Ms Draper added: “I’m joining AssetCo at such an exciting time for the business as the team implements their strategy of investing in and building asset and wealth management businesses.”